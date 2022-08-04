26 top performers from ’08 class at the Crimson Combine

Jacob Jett of the North Jersey Avanlanche was one of several to stand out at the Crimson Combine. (North Jersey Avalanche photo)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard’s hockey program hosted a number of top '08s from across the country on Monday and Tuesday at the annual Crimson Combine. Assistant coaches James Marcou and Jim Tortorella did a great job of organizing yet another terrific Crimson Combine.

The two-day event took place at the school’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center. In addition to competing in two games, each participant took part in on-ice practices and off-ice seminars from USA Hockey’s NTDP staff, including Kevin Reiter, Brent Darnell and Dave Lassonde. In addition to the Harvard assistants and NTDP staff, games were watched by Harvard head coach Ted Donato and a handful of college and prep coaches, junior scouts and NHLPA agents. The Crimson Combine truly is one of the best events of the summer for players in this age group.

The North Jersey Avalanche and Long Island Gulls were well-represented with a number of the top players at the 2008 Crimson Combine hailing from those two programs. Below is a look at 26 prospects who stood out over the course of the two days.

An asterisk has been placed next to the names of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender who made my unofficial All-Crimson Combine Team.