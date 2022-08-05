24 top performers from ’07 class at the Crimson Camp

Jesse Orlowsky was one of the more productive players at the Crimson Camp. (Long Island Gulls photo)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The 2007 Crimson Camp took place Monday and Tuesday at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center. As usual, the Harvard coaching staff, particularly assistants James Marcou and Jim Tortorella, did a great job organizing the camp for the quality prospects in attendance.

In addition to competing in two games, each participant took part in on-ice practices and off-ice seminars from USA Hockey’s NTDP staff, including Kevin Reiter, Brent Darnell and Dave Lassonde. In addition to the Harvard coaching staff, including bench boss Ted Donato, and NTDP staff, games were watched by a handful of NHLPA agents, junior scouts and a few other college coaches from around New England.

There were a number of players from north of the border, some well known and some less familiar, who shined at the Crimson Camp.

Below is a look at 24 prospects from outside of New England, from both the U.S. and Canada, who had impressive performances at the two-day event.