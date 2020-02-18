Senior Cook stirring the pot for the Terriers

Abby Cook is in her final year with Boston College. (Rich Gagnon/BU Athletics)

When Abby Cook and her Boston University women’s hockey team won their first Beanpot as a varsity program last February, it wasn’t just her teammates she was focused on.

It was the Terriers’ fans.

The Terriers have won titles before. In their 11 years of full-fledged NCAA Division 1 status, they have amassed Hockey East championships and Women’s Frozen Four appearances. But BU had never clinched that Beanpot title, which, given the strength of the four women’s hockey programs who participate, can be a key indicator of a team’s position going into the NCAA postseason.