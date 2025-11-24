Connecticut boys top 10: Traditional powers lead the way

Our preseason top 10 CIAC boys hockey teams are here. (Getty Images)

As it so often has the past several years, the 2024-25 Connecticut boys’ high school hockey season came down to a matchup between two bitter rivals.

That was Darien and New Canaan, a pair of bluebloods from the Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference who met at Quinnipiac for the Division 1 state championship. Darien came out on top, 4-1.

But the Blue Wave and the Rams don’t share the only heated rivalry in Connecticut. In the Southern Connecticut Conference, Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven are arch enemies, and they met in the Division 1 title game two seasons ago.

Combined, these two rivalries make up the Big Four in CIAC boys’ hockey, and they’re where our preseason Top 10 rankings begin. But as we head into a new season, there’s intrigue beyond the usual suspects, including three programs on the rise from Division 2 and another three from Division 1 hoping to break into the state title conversation.

The season kicks off on December 1. Let’s dive in to our rankings.