Conn. girls top 10: Who ranks No. 1 to open the season?

Darien won the CIAC girls title last spring. (Andrew Hershey)

It’s been 10 seasons since a team other than Darien or New Canaan won the state championship in Connecticut high school girls’ hockey.

The CHSGHA only has one division made up of 22 teams, and the Blue Wave and Rams have dominated it since 2015. Those two powerhouses met in last season’s title game, and Darien emerged victorious, 4-2. Unsurprisingly, they’re where our teams to watch start.

The big question in Connecticut is whether another team can unseat them. A few teams have taken down one in the semifinals of years past, only to fall to the other in the final.

Is this the year a new team rises to the top in Connecticut? The 2025-26 season starts on Dec. 1.

Let’s dive into our 10 teams to watch: