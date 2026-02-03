Conn. girls rankings: Who is in the best shape for the tournament?

Darien takes on New Canaan this week. (Gretchen McMahon)

The CHSGHA uses a complicated formula to produce the rankings that decide the 12-team state tournament field.

And we’re entering the time of year when Connecticut girls’ hockey teams are really paying attention to it.

Teams earn 10 points for a win and five for a tie. But for every opponent they beat, they also earn those teams’ points, tallied as “bonus points.” The combined total is then divided by the team’s number of games played for a final score. This means that a win can gain value — if that opponent starts stacking wins — or lose value — if it starts stacking losses.

That’s how the state’s only undefeated team is currently the No. 2 seed, and how a 3-10-0 team is the first team out of the field. The formula also creates plenty of crucial matchups (and plenty of scoreboard watching) as the regular season enters its final month.

Those crucial matchups start this week, when our No. 1 and No. 2 teams meet again.

Let’s dive into our rankings.