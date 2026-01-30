Darien and New Canaan have been the two best teams this season. (Gretchen McMahon)

The hope for the CHSGHA entering this season was that a group of teams would emerge that could compete with Darien and New Canaan.

As we enter the final month of the regular season, the Rams and Wave are still at the top of Connecticut girls’ hockey. But the field below them is legitimately crowded, with the Central Connecticut Conference in the midst of a four-team race for the league title and a few outfits from the Southern Connecticut Conference owning impressive wins.

And in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference, where NC and Darien still reign, one up-and-coming team is exceeding expectations.

Let’s dive into our midseason report. All CHSGHA rankings are as of Friday morning (Jan. 30).