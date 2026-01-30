New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Conn. girls midseason report: Who can beat Darien and New Canaan?

Sam Robb O'Hagan
By

Darien and New Canaan have been the two best teams this season. (Gretchen McMahon)

The hope for the CHSGHA entering this season was that a group of teams would emerge that could compete with Darien and New Canaan.

As we enter the final month of the regular season, the Rams and Wave are still at the top of Connecticut girls’ hockey. But the field below them is legitimately crowded, with the Central Connecticut Conference in the midst of a four-team race for the league title and a few outfits from the Southern Connecticut Conference owning impressive wins.

And in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference, where NC and Darien still reign, one up-and-coming team is exceeding expectations.

Let’s dive into our midseason report. All CHSGHA rankings are as of Friday morning (Jan. 30).

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 standouts, takeaways from Tewksbury’s win over Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. — It took Tewksbury one minute to put itself one step closer to being the top public school in the MIAA, despite being…
Read More

Maine boys rankings: Falmouth makes a huge push into top 10

This is it for the Maine boys high school hockey season. It’s make-or-break time for teams vying for the state tournament to make their mark…
Read More

13 former prep standouts to watch in the 2026 men’s Beanpot

One of the signature events on the New England calendar is here. February means it’s men’s Beanpot time. The 73rd edition of the tournament takes…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter