As the Connecticut girls’ hockey season rapidly approaches the postseason, here’s a text I got this week from Hall/Conard coach Jared Cohane:

“Throw out the seeding.”

That’s how competitive the Central Connecticut Conference is right now. And while the bracket for its league tournament is mostly in stone — H/C and the East Catholic Co-op will be the top two seeds (in whatever order), the Avon and Suffield Co-ops will be No. 3 and No. 4 (in whatever order), and the Mercy Co-op and Simsbury will bring up the rear — given how CCC teams are cannibalizing each other right now, that order won’t matter much.

The same can be said for the state tournament. It won’t be played until after the league tournaments (which don’t count towards state seeding), and even with Darien (at No. 1), New Canaan (No. 2) and the Amity Co-op (No. 3) pretty much locked into their seeds, their path to the Final Four won’t be easy.

Let’s dive into our final rankings before the postseason.