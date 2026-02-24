New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Conn. boys top 10: Here are your state title contenders

Sam Robb O'Hagan
By

Cheshire goalie Ryan Miller. Taken by Michael Odea
Cheshire and goalie Ryan Miller only have one loss this season. (Michael Odea)

In each of Connecticut high school boys’ hockey’s top two divisions, the small group of state title favorites are clear. And they have been nearly all season.

But how Division I and Division II shake out below those top teams? That’s been much harder to figure out. And as the CIAC regular season heads into its final week, the arms’ race to be the “best of the rest,” is taking a turn in both divisions.

In Div. I, Simsbury suddenly looks like the most realistic challenger to New Canaan, Darien and Fairfield Prep. Div. II is a mess, with three teams within three points of each other in third, fourth and fifth in the CIAC’s rankings, behind title favorites Cheshire and the East Haven Co-op.

Amidst that chaos in Div. II, two new teams debut in the final edition of our rankings. Let’s dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2026 MIAA D1 girls hockey tournament has arrived. The bracket has been released, and the No. 1 seed is Notre Dame (Hingham) after going…
Read More

MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's time for the 2026 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament. The bracket has come out, and Hanover landed the No. 1 seed after going…
Read More

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 4 hockey state tournament. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter