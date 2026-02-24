Conn. boys top 10: Here are your state title contenders

Cheshire and goalie Ryan Miller only have one loss this season. (Michael Odea)

In each of Connecticut high school boys’ hockey’s top two divisions, the small group of state title favorites are clear. And they have been nearly all season.

But how Division I and Division II shake out below those top teams? That’s been much harder to figure out. And as the CIAC regular season heads into its final week, the arms’ race to be the “best of the rest,” is taking a turn in both divisions.

In Div. I, Simsbury suddenly looks like the most realistic challenger to New Canaan, Darien and Fairfield Prep. Div. II is a mess, with three teams within three points of each other in third, fourth and fifth in the CIAC’s rankings, behind title favorites Cheshire and the East Haven Co-op.

Amidst that chaos in Div. II, two new teams debut in the final edition of our rankings. Let’s dive in.