Colleges: Yale tabs Sacred Heart’s Paul Kirtland as assistant coach

Paul Kirtland spent the past two seasons at Sacred Heart. (Sacred Heart Athletics)

Paul Kirtland will be the new assistant coach at Yale University, several sources told New England Hockey Journal on Tuesday morning.

Kirtland, 32, spent the past two seasons at Sacred Heart. The 2013 graduate of Ohio State also has been an assistant at Trinity College and with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints and NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The Lenexa, Kansas, native played three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2009-12. In 49 career games, he scored three goals. Prior to OSU, he played for Fairbanks and prepped at Holderness.