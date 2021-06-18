Roman Schmidt (27) competes at the 2021 BioSteel All-American Prospects Game. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Roman Schmidt has decided against playing college hockey for Boston University. In a move that has been rumored for quite some time, Schmidt signed with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, it was announced Friday.

Schmidt, a dual citizen from Midland, Mich., played the past two seasons for USA Hockey’s NTDP. The 6-foot-6 blueliner scored three goals and added 11 assists in 45 games with the NTDP U-18 team in 2020-21.

Prior to joining the NTDP, Schmidt played Bantam and Midget hockey north of the border. He spent the 2018-19 season with the famed Don Mills Flyers organization that included Shane Wright, the projected first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft. Schmidt also played for the Mississauga Rebels and Ottawa 67’s during his Bantam and Midget days.