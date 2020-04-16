New England Hockey Journal

College

College news: Eddie Effinger departs BU for St. Olaf; Yale search on hold

By

BU's Eddie Effinger (center) is the new head coach at St. Olaf College. (Rich Gagnon)

Boston University will be seeking a new director of hockey operations after it was announced earlier this week that Eddie Effinger was leaving the Terriers to become head coach at Division 3 St. Olaf College.

Effinger served in his role on the BU staff for less than 12 months. He joined the Terriers after being an assistant coach at his alma mater, Amherst College, for six seasons. The Belleville, Ill., native was a four-year standout on the hockey team at Amherst, recording 38 goals and 39 assists in 97 career games.

Effinger succeeded Brittany Miller as director of hockey ops at Boston University. Albie O’Connell, entering his third season as head coach, will have no shortage of qualified candidates applying with the history and tradition of the program.

