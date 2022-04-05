New England Hockey Journal

College

College hockey: What Stonehill’s move to Division 1 means

By

Stonehill College hockey will join Division 1 next season. (Stonehill Athletics photo)

Stonehill College is moving up to Division 1, joining the Northeast Athletic Conference in all varsity men's and women's sports except for men's and women's hockey.

However, the Stonehill Skyhawks men's hockey will play D1 hockey in the 2022-23 season, they will just do so as an independent team. The Easton, Mass.-based school will join the University of Alaska, University of Alaska-Anchorage, Arizona State, Lindenwood University and Long Island University as one of six independent teams. The South Dakota-based Augustana College will become a D1 independent team beginning in 2023-24.

The women's hockey team was already slated to begin playing in the D1 New England Women's Collegiate Hockey Alliance for the 2022-23 season, so this move is transparent to the original plans announced in 2020. The COVID pandemic delayed the Stonehill women's team launch by a season, but all is on track for the Lady Skyhawks to begin play in the fall, under head coach and former Boston University defender and women's assistant coach Tara Watchorn. Several members of the MIAA Division 1 girls hockey champion Austin Prep Cougars will be joining the inaugural Stonehill squad: Maeve Carey, Lauryn Hanafin and Kathryn Karo.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Frozen Four: Your guide to the college hockey championship in Boston

As the Frozen Four returns to Boston for an eighth time, local hockey fans are left to wonder who to cheer for as Michigan, Minnesota,…
Read More
T.J. Semptimphelter

NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal: A few gems among the chaos

Movement in the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal is hard to keep up with these days as new entrants seemingly pop up daily. Over the past…
Read More

MIAA Girls: 10 standouts and stars on championship Sunday

BOSTON — New England Hockey Journal had a chance to watch the 2022 girls MIAA Division 1 and 2 championship games at TD Garden March…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter