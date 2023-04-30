College hockey transfer portal: Who are the winners and losers?

Mathieu Caron finished with the 12th best save percentage in the country last season. (Emma Marion)

The NCAA Transfer Portal has occupied the large majority of the time this offseason for college hockey coaches around the country.

It has provided around-the-clock news for beat writers such as Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald and New England Hockey Journal contributor Mark Divver. The transfer portal is a fascinating talking point and one I’d like to get into more in the coming weeks.

Whether it’s good for college hockey or not is up for debate. It can help players find fresh starts or greener pastures. The portal also bails out coaches for mistakes on the recruiting trail. It can provide a quick fix to replace an early departure to the pros.

So far this offseason, Hockey East programs have been winning and losing battles on the transfer portal.

Which programs have taken the most advantage of the portal and which are hurting from the first two months of the madness?