College hockey recruiting: Top uncommitted ’01s, November 2020

David Jacobs (Needham, Mass.) has starred at lacrosse and hockey at Nobles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2001 birth year in New England is one of the best in recent memory for hockey prospects.

Thirteen players from the region’s ’01 class already have NHL logos next to their name by way of the 2019 or 2020 draft. A few of the top ’01s from New England have played a season of college hockey, and several more will do so this winter.

There are others, however, who have yet to receive a college commitment. A few ’01s remain in prep while others playing junior hockey have two years of eligibility remaining, including this one.