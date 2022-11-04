New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

College hockey recruiting: Top 10 uncommitted ’06s from New England

By

Will Felicio has six assists in seven games with the USHL's Madison Capitols. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There are a number of uncommitted 2006s in New England looking to join their counterparts who have already pledged to a Division 1 college hockey program since August.

To date, 11 players in the 2006 birth year from New England have committed. Headliners among that group are USA Hockey NTDP forwards Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) and Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.), committed to Minnesota and Boston College, respectively.

There is a clear-cut top uncommitted ’06 at each position. After that, there are a few players with a strong case of receiving a commitment shortly or when they become juniors.

Here are the top 10 uncommitted `06s in New England:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College hockey recruiting: Top 10 uncommitted ’06s from New England

There are a number of uncommitted 2006s in New England looking to join their counterparts who have already pledged to a Division 1 college hockey…
Read More

10 standout 18U players from Beantown Fall Classic

MARLBORO, Mass. – The Beantown Fall Classic took place last weekend at the New England Sports Center’s eight-sheet facility. A number of the top 18U…
Read More

How UMass commit Tory Pitner is developing at South Kent

Jamie Russell was stunned. He was in his first season as director of hockey operations for South Kent Selects Academy after coaching at multiple levels…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter