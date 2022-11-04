Will Felicio has six assists in seven games with the USHL's Madison Capitols. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There are a number of uncommitted 2006s in New England looking to join their counterparts who have already pledged to a Division 1 college hockey program since August.

To date, 11 players in the 2006 birth year from New England have committed. Headliners among that group are USA Hockey NTDP forwards Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) and Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.), committed to Minnesota and Boston College, respectively.

There is a clear-cut top uncommitted ’06 at each position. After that, there are a few players with a strong case of receiving a commitment shortly or when they become juniors.

Here are the top 10 uncommitted `06s in New England: