Greg Carvel and UMass picked up two big commitments recently. (Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics)

UMass has picked up two recruits over the past few days, including a local product, `06 left wing Jack Galanek of Hopkinton.

Galanek is in his third season playing for Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn. Galanek has always been a talented player, but he’s taken a major step, production-wise, this fall in his 16U year. In 21 games, he’s scored 16 goals and 22 assists.

He scored 33 goals and 48 assists in 61 games last season at the 15 Only level.

He wasn't the only local player to commit of late.