Ryan Fine has committed to Harvard. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

USA Hockey NTDP U18 center Ryan Fine has switched his commitment from Boston University to Harvard.

The Center Moriches, N.Y., native became the first `05 to commit when he originally chose the Terriers back in April of 2019 before NCAA legislation went into effect preventing players from verbally pledging before August 1 entering their junior year of high school.

Fine was a member of the Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers before heading to Plymouth, Mich., to join the NTDP. In 48 games last season for the U17 team, Fine scored four goals and 18 assists in 48 games. Through 11 games this season, he has a goal and three assists.

Fine is an undersized forward who was considered a top player in his birth year during his bantam and midget minor years. His stick and grit were factors that allowed him to have that distinction.