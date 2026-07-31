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Cole Eiserman scores a goal against Arsenii Sergeev in the 2025 Frozen Four. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Aug. 1 is the biggest day on the men's college hockey recruiting calendar, as rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 programs.
Get ready for the Instagram posts.
Many 2009- and 2010-born players will commit over the next few weeks. Some may wait, which has become an increasingly common thing among players. The same goes for colleges, too, as they wait to see players prove it in junior hockey before extending an offer.
Typically, we've just tracked the New England players and prospects committing to New England programs. This year, however, we're going to track all the early commitments in the first half of August.
Check back for live updates. Players who have committed are listed in the order they committed.
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