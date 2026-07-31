New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2026 commitment season

Avatar photo
By

Cole Eiserman scores a goal against Arsenii Sergeev in the 2025 Frozen Four. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Aug. 1 is the biggest day on the men's college hockey recruiting calendar, as rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 programs.

Get ready for the Instagram posts.

Many 2009- and 2010-born players will commit over the next few weeks. Some may wait, which has become an increasingly common thing among players. The same goes for colleges, too, as they wait to see players prove it in junior hockey before extending an offer.

Typically, we've just tracked the New England players and prospects committing to New England programs. This year, however, we're going to track all the early commitments in the first half of August.

Check back for live updates. Players who have committed are listed in the order they committed.

COMMITMENT CONTENT: 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2026 commitment season

Aug. 1 is the biggest day on the men's college hockey recruiting calendar, as rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from…
Read More
Kassidy Carmichael helped Ohio State reach the national title game as a freshman. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

10 New Englanders invited to USA Hockey’s Over-18 National Festival

Lake Placid won't be short on New England representation next week. There are 12 locals already bound for USA Hockey's Under-18 Women's National Festival next…
Read More
Lily Bromley made the Under-18 Women's National Team Festival in 2025. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

12 New Englanders make final roster for U18 Women’s National Festival

There will be plenty more New England representation headed to USA Hockey's Women's National Festival this year. The region already had six players on the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter