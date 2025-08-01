From left: Mike Ayers, Greg Brown and Brendan Buckley lead BC to being active on Aug. 1. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Come midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to Division 1 college hockey programs.

Let the Instagram posts begin.

Many 2008- and 2009-born players will commit in the next couple of days, while others may elect to field as many offers as possible and wait. It's unknown (yet) if the CHL ruling will influence more players to elect to wait. It may happen, it may not.

This story will track the commitments by local players and to local Division 1 programs in the first five to 10 days of August.

Check back for live updates. Players who have committed are listed in the order they committed.