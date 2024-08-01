Ted Donato and Harvard are usually active early in college hockey recruitment. (Matthew J. Lee/Getty Images)

When the clock struck midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to colleges.

That means the recruiting hot stove is scorching hot.

Many top 2007- and 2008-born players will commit in the next couple of days, while others elect to wait. James Hagens famously waited until Sept. 20 of last year to pledge his commitment to Boston College.

This story, however, will track the commitments by local players and to local Division 1 colleges in the first five or so days of August.

Check back for live updates. Players who have committed are listed alphabetically.