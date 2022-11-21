College hockey recruiting: Jacob Fowler chooses Boston College

Jacob Fowler is now committed to Boston College. (Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography LLC)

Two Hockey East programs secured goaltenders for the future late last week. Boston College and Merrimack received commitments from netminders in the USHL.

The Eagles landed Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Jacob Fowler, a late `04 from Melbourne, Fla., who was previously committed to Clarkson. Fowler is considered one of the top North American goaltenders eligible for the 2023 NHL draft.

The Florida Alliance and South Kent product joined Youngstown midway through the 2021-22 season. He went 11-4-1 with a .927 save percentage last season. This season, he’s 3-4-4 with a .898 save percentage. Big-name programs, including Michigan, were in the mix for securing his commitment. Fowler becomes the second `04 goaltender to commit to Boston College, joining former Northwood star Jan Korec of the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Speaking of Des Moines, the team’s other goaltender, `02 Max Lundgren, committed to Merrimack last week. The Angelholm, Sweden, native is in his first season playing in North America. He’s 5-4-1 with a .909 save percentage in 10 appearances for Des Moines. He played for Rogle BK in his native country prior to coming to the USHL.

