Kenny Connors has been a force for UMass this season. (Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics)

Coaches often say the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.

However, first-year players have been key pieces to the puzzle for many of New England’s strongest Division 1 men’s hockey programs this season.

Our local teams include the nation’s youngest player, the highest NHL draft pick from this past summer playing in the college ranks, and a highly skilled defenseman in Hockey East.

Among a number of Boston Bruins prospects working at his craft in the region is a goaltender who has been tested against some of the best teams in the country.

Here is a look at some of New England’s top freshman performers in college hockey thus far.