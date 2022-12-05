Coaches often say the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.
However, first-year players have been key pieces to the puzzle for many of New England’s strongest Division 1 men’s hockey programs this season.
Our local teams include the nation’s youngest player, the highest NHL draft pick from this past summer playing in the college ranks, and a highly skilled defenseman in Hockey East.
Among a number of Boston Bruins prospects working at his craft in the region is a goaltender who has been tested against some of the best teams in the country.
Here is a look at some of New England’s top freshman performers in college hockey thus far.