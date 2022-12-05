New England Hockey Journal

College

College hockey in New England: 9 best freshmen so far

By

Kenny Connors has been a force for UMass this season. (Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics)

Coaches often say the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores.

However, first-year players have been key pieces to the puzzle for many of New England’s strongest Division 1 men’s hockey programs this season.

Our local teams include the nation’s youngest player, the highest NHL draft pick from this past summer playing in the college ranks, and a highly skilled defenseman in Hockey East.

Among a number of Boston Bruins prospects working at his craft in the region is a goaltender who has been tested against some of the best teams in the country.

Here is a look at some of New England’s top freshman performers in college hockey thus far.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

9 players to watch in MIAA girls high school hockey

St. Mary’s Lynn coach Frank Pagliuca has seen high school girls hockey grow exponentially in Massachusetts over the past 10 to 15 years. He said…
Read More

Standouts and takeaways from the 2022 Exeter Invitational

EXETER, N.H. – The annual Exeter Invitational is always one of the best early events on the prep school hockey calendar. The 2022 edition was…
Read More

College hockey in New England: 9 best freshmen so far

Coaches often say the best thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores. However, first-year players have been key pieces to the puzzle for many…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter