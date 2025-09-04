College hockey commitments: Where will the ’09 boys be playing?

Carter Meyer (left) and Sam Pandolfo (right) are both committed to BU. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2009-born boys hockey players are now committing to Division 1 college hockey programs.

They are still far from playing in college hockey, as most enter the 16U level. That doesn't mean college hockey coaches haven't been watching their every move.

Many '09s became eligible to commit to Division 1 programs on Aug. 1. The rest will become eligible next Aug. 1.

It wasn't super busy in the first month of various '09s committing. At the time of writing, there aren't as many names in this database as in prior years. That will surely increase, but it speaks to the recent uncertainty of college hockey recruiting. Since the CHL ruling, teams and players have become more cautious.

Here is our database of all 2009-born players committed to New England Division 1 colleges, as well as locals committing outside the region.

Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to [email protected] and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.