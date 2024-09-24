New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

College hockey commitments: Where will the ’08 boys be playing?

Avatar photo
By

Casey Mutryn is committed to Boston College. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2008-born boys hockey players around the world are still far away from playing college hockey.

That doesn't mean they haven't been top of mind for college hockey coaches.

Many of the August and September commits were from the 2008 birth year as many began their junior year in high school this fall, allowing them to be verbally offered.

They will be monitored by college coaches over the next 12 months. Some 2008-born players haven't even become eligible to be offered yet.

Here is our database of all 2008-born players committed to New England Division 1 colleges, as well as locals committing outside the region.

Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to evan.marinofsky@hockeyjournal.com and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Liam McLinskey

Transfer portal continues to raise the bar for Atlantic Hockey

Nils Wallstrom was a standout as a freshman goaltender at American International last season. Nils Wallstrom won’t play at American International as a sophomore this…
Read More

How UConn women can build off last year’s Hockey East championship

Last year's University of Connecticut women's hockey team went where no Huskies team had gone before — earning both the Hockey East regular-season and playoff…
Read More
Evelyn Doyle

‘Sky’s the limit’: Dexter Southfield’s Evelyn Doyle continues to turn heads

Evelyn Doyle is used to the big stage. In the 2021 2A Girls Tier II 14-U National Championship in Littleton, Colo., with the score 2-2…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter