College hockey: How Bruins opening could impact Hockey East

Would Nate Leaman consider leaving Providence for the Bruins? (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images))

News that Bruce Cassidy was fired as head coach of the Boston Bruins reverberated across New England and the hockey world Monday evening.

While Cassidy’s ouster has a clear and present meaning to the organization that calls Causeway Street home, the opening could impact college hockey programs throughout New England.

As has been the case for a few years now, Providence head coach Nate Leaman’s name comes up often in the search for new head coaches in the NHL. Leaman, 49, has helped revitalize the PC hockey program, and guided the Friars to the school’s first national championship in 2015. He’s won gold for USA Hockey at the World Junior Championship and has overseen the development of a number of Friars who have advanced to the NHL.

Whether Leaman or the Bruins are interested in the courtship remains to be seen. Leaman received a contract extension and bump in salary earlier this offseason after it was rumored he could head to Boston College to replace Jerry York. He reportedly turned down an offer to be head coach of the Providence Bruins a few years ago, which could be seen as a negative by Bruins brass.

Also, we look at candidates for the vacant Bowdoin College job.