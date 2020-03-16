College hockey: Coaching changes coming

Speculation is rampant about who will replace Kevin Sneddon behind the UVM bench. (Getty Images)

As of now, the only known head coaching change in all of college hockey is longtime Vermont bench boss Kevin Sneddon, who last month announced his retirement after 17 seasons with the Catamounts.

Some offseasons are busier than others in college hockey. No one knows for sure how much movement there will be this summer, but depending on who replaces Sneddon in Burlington, the dominoes could fall.

As mentioned previously, there are quite a few very qualified candidates to be the next head coach at the University of Vermont. A few of those could potentially set in motion subsequent changes in college hockey.