College hockey coaches carousel: What I’m hearing about offseason moves

Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass.) appears to have one assistant coach in place on his BU staff. (Kyle Prudhomme)

With big-name head coaches being officially introduced at Boston College and Boston University, the attention of much of the college hockey world turns to possible movement in the assistant coaching ranks.

At Boston College, newly minted head coach Greg Brown will retain both associate head coach Mike Ayers and assistant coach Brendan Buckley. Ayers (Hingham, Mass.) has been instrumental in the recruiting and development of numerous good goaltenders to The Heights over the past decade. Buckley (Needham, Mass.), a BC alum, is another defensive mind on the coaching staff with Brown being a guru in that regard.

There is more turnover expected at Boston University. Jay Pandolfo had to fill one vacancy after he was promoted from assistant to head coach following the dismissal of Albie O'Connell. As I had predicted, Len Quesnelle will also be moving on, meaning there are two open assistant vacancies at Agganis Arena.

Here's everything else I'm hearing about what's happening inside the world of college hockey coaches.