New England Hockey Journal

NCAA Commitments

2002 | Boys hockey commitments from New England

By

Tucker Hartmann is completing his second season in the BCHL with Salmon Arm after prep school at St. Mark's (Salmon Arm photo)

Through a variety of pathways, players from New England routinely join some of the nation’s top college hockey programs. Many stay within the region, while others head beyond our region to Division 1 and Division 3 teams across the country.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2002-born players from New England who are bound for college. Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates.

Please send additions to managing editor Kirk Luedeke at kirk@hockeyjournal.com and include the following: name, hometown, birth date, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.

The full database can be found below.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2002 | Boys hockey commitments from New England

Through a variety of pathways, players from New England routinely join some of the nation’s top college hockey programs. Many stay within the region, while…
Read More

USHL: 8 New England players who stood out this season

When the 2022 USHL Clark Cup playoffs get underway Monday night, it will be with plenty of players from New England or those with a…
Read More
David Pastrnak

Bruins Brunch: 5 big questions to answer before NHL playoffs begin

The NHL regular season is coming to a close, and the Boston Bruins have four games left. Starting with Sunday’s matchup against the archrival Montreal…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter