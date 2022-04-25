2002 | Boys hockey commitments from New England

Tucker Hartmann is completing his second season in the BCHL with Salmon Arm after prep school at St. Mark's (Salmon Arm photo)

Through a variety of pathways, players from New England routinely join some of the nation’s top college hockey programs. Many stay within the region, while others head beyond our region to Division 1 and Division 3 teams across the country.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2002-born players from New England who are bound for college. Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates.

Please send additions to managing editor Kirk Luedeke at kirk@hockeyjournal.com and include the following: name, hometown, birth date, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.

The full database can be found below.