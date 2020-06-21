College hockey: Assistant coaching carousel continues

Long Island University head coach Brett Riley is looking to fill two assistant coaching positions.

There’s a lot to report in the openings for various assistant coaching positions around the country in college hockey.

Alabama-Huntsville, Alaska-Fairbanks, American International, Army West Point, Dartmouth, Colgate, Long Island University, Mercyhurst, Minnesota Duluth, Robert Morris, Union, Vermont and Yale all have openings currently. With some of the rumored hires, other schools soon will have jobs to fill as well.

There’s been a lot of turmoil surrounding the program at Alabama-Huntsville. The Chargers are out of a conference after this season with seven of the WCHA programs leaving to form the CCHA. Further, it was announced that Alabama-Huntsville would be dropping its hockey program. A fundraising campaign that raised more than $500,000 saved the program for now, but two of its coaches left.