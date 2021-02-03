New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: Yale’s Curtis Hall learns on the job with Providence Bruins

By

Curtis Hall saw his Yale career cut short due to COVID. He's now latched on with the AHL's P-Bruins. (Yale Athletics)

Curtis Hall's days are going to be full to the brim for the next few months. A lot of his nights, too.

He will be playing his first season of pro hockey with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. At the same time, he will be taking a full load of spring semester classes online toward his political science degree at Yale University.

That’s a super-sized challenge, obviously, but once the Ivy League pulled the plug on hockey last fall, it didn't take long for Hall to conclude that turning pro was the way to go.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College Confidential: Resilient BU Terriers on a swift ascent

Thirteen freshmen wore the iconic Boston University game sweater for the first time last season. The Terriers had little choice but to go young after…
Read More

College Confidential: Marc McLaughlin’s leadership bolsters stacked BC squad

Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin isn’t an in-your-face captain. He’s more of a lead-by-example guy. And that’s just what he did on Sunday, showing the way…
Read More

College Confidential: Carson Gicewicz gives veteran scoring boost to Minutemen

If college hockey had a Comeback Player of the Year award, Carson Gicewicz of UMass would be the early favorite. After missing all but two…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter