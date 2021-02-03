College Confidential: Yale’s Curtis Hall learns on the job with Providence Bruins

Curtis Hall saw his Yale career cut short due to COVID. He's now latched on with the AHL's P-Bruins. (Yale Athletics)

Curtis Hall's days are going to be full to the brim for the next few months. A lot of his nights, too.

He will be playing his first season of pro hockey with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. At the same time, he will be taking a full load of spring semester classes online toward his political science degree at Yale University.

That’s a super-sized challenge, obviously, but once the Ivy League pulled the plug on hockey last fall, it didn't take long for Hall to conclude that turning pro was the way to go.