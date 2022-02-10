College Confidential: T.J. Semptimphelter shines on Beanpot stage

T.J. Semptimphelter made 41 saves in Northeastern's 3-1 win over Boston College Monday. (Photo by Jim Pierce/NU Athletics)

The Beanpot is never better than when a player comes from nowhere to deliver a great performance on the big stage.

Northeastern freshman T.J. Semptimphelter was that guy on Monday night, as he made 41 saves in a 3-1 win over Boston College and sent the defending champion Huskies to the final against Boston University.

Semptimphelter, 19, has come a long way in a relatively short time.

A year ago this week he was in Florida playing for the Junior Bruins in mostly empty rinks after the NCDC picked up and moved south to escape pandemic restrictions in New England.