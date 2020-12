Alex Jefferies got off to a strong start at Merrimack. (Nicholas/Fasoli/Merrimack Athletics)

There is no one-size-fits-all formula that says a player, after prep school, must spend a year (or more) in junior hockey to prepare to play in Division 1.

While the overwhelming majority of players benefit from time in juniors, there are some who are ready right away.

Based on his performance over the weekend, Merrimack College freshman Alex Jefferies (Lunenberg, Mass.) falls in the good-to-go category.