College Confidential: Oliver Chau enhances winning culture at Quinnipiac

Oliver Chau was a key member of UMass' national championship team last season. (Photo by Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

You know you’re having a good season when you hit February and your only losses have been to North Dakota and Cornell.

That’s where Quinnipiac stands heading into this weekend’s games. With a gaudy record of 21-2-3, they are in first place in the ECAC. More importantly, they are sixth in the Pairwise that project the NCAA tournament field.

After reaching the Frozen Four in 2013 and 2016, the Bobcats look poised for another postseason run.

They have a formidable goaltending tandem in Yaniv Perets and Dylan St. Cyr, a top defenseman in Zach Metsa and they are four lines deep up front.

Coach Rand Pecknold and his staff have built a deep, experienced team with a winning culture. That culture has been enhanced by the addition this season of grad student Oliver Chau.