New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: Oliver Chau enhances winning culture at Quinnipiac

By

Oliver Chau
Oliver Chau was a key member of UMass' national championship team last season. (Photo by Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

You know you’re having a good season when you hit February and your only losses have been to North Dakota and Cornell.

That’s where Quinnipiac stands heading into this weekend’s games. With a gaudy record of 21-2-3, they are in first place in the ECAC. More importantly, they are sixth in the Pairwise that project the NCAA tournament field.

After reaching the Frozen Four in 2013 and 2016, the Bobcats look poised for another postseason run.

They have a formidable goaltending tandem in Yaniv Perets and Dylan St. Cyr, a top defenseman in Zach Metsa and they are four lines deep up front.

Coach Rand Pecknold and his staff have built a deep, experienced team with a winning culture. That culture has been enhanced by the addition this season of grad student Oliver Chau.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Yaniv Perets

College Confidential: Yaniv Perets providing stellar play for Quinnipiac

The goalie with the best stats in Hockey East so far this season, Devon Levi, and the goalie with the best stats in the ECAC,…
Read More
Zach Metsa

Opening Shift: Quinnipiac hits bump in road, other NCAA takeaways

All good things -- including Quinnipiac’s 17-game unbeaten streak -- must come to an end. Fortunately, there has been plenty of good in the Bobcats’…
Read More
Owen Savory

College Confidential: How Lowell goalie Owen Savory has returned to form

Overcoming a subpar first season at UMass Lowell, Owen Savory has taken his place in the lengthy line of excellent goalies who have played for…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter