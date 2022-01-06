College Confidential: Nate Leaman on World Juniors cancellation

Providence College coach Nate Leaman guided the U.S. to the gold medal in 2021. (Photo by Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

For Nate Leaman, the cancellation of the World Junior Championship in Canada last week left a bitter taste that’s going to linger for a while.

“I’m disappointed for all the kids. At first, I was really disappointed for our kids and our group. But the more I got away from it, I was disappointed for Finland, I was disappointed for Sweden. You know what they’re going through, too,’’ said Leaman, the coach of the United States team for the second-straight year.

“A lot of people put a lot of work and a lot of time and a lot of effort into it. You’re just disappointed. You’re heartbroken for the kids."