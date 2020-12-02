College Confidential: Matt Boldy on fast track with BC Eagles

Matt Boldy was named Hockey East Player of the Week after his fast start. (Chris Tucci/BC Athletics)

No Alex Newhook? No problem for second-ranked Boston College.

Even without their superstar center, the second-ranked Eagles have plenty of weapons. At the top of the list is sophomore winger Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.).

In BC’s sweep of No. 8 UMass last weekend, Boldy and Mike Hardman (Hanover, Mass.), Newhook’s usual linemates, didn’t miss a beat with freshman Colby Ambrosio in the middle. In the two games, Boldy scored a goal and assisted on three for four points, Hardman had 2-1-3 and Abrosio had 1-1-2.