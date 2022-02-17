College Confidential: Jachym Kondelik leading physical UConn Huskies

UConn senior captain Jachym Kondelik leads the Huskies in scoring with 11-15-26 in 27 games. (Photo by UConn Athletics)

There’s no stat that measures how hard a team hits. But if there were, I’m convinced UConn would rank first in Hockey East.

Combine physical play with an all-out work ethic and good talent and you get a Huskies team that has 16 wins -- its most since joining Hockey East -- and is tied for third place heading into the third-to-last weekend of the regular season.

When it was suggested to senior captain Jachym Kondelik this week that the Huskies appear to bully their opponents at times, he agreed.

“It’s funny you say that because that’s kind of our thing going into games. My first year sometimes it would feel like teams were bullying us,’’ he said.

Now it’s the other way around.