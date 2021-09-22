New England Hockey Journal

Hockey East

College Confidential: UMass gearing up for title defense

By

The reigning national champion Minutemen are eager to mount their title defense in 2021-22. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

I was chatting with Jared DeMichiel, the UMass associate head coach, while watching a midget game recently at Mount St. Charles.

It was the day after the NFL’s Thursday night season opener featuring the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I asked him if he’d watched Tom Brady and company.

No, he replied. He’d spent the evening going over video of that day’s practice.

“We have 10 new players. We have to make sure we’re ready,’’ he said.

So it goes for the defending national champions. (Yes, it’s still a bit jarring to type those last three words).

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College Confidential: How Hockey East is preparing for 2021-22

We all know COVID-19 made a mess of the 2020-21 Hockey East season. But, to borrow a line from noted scribe Bill Shakespeare, all’s well…
Read More
Bobby Trivigno

Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in Hockey East?

College hockey season will be back before we know it, and New England Hockey Journal brings you a preview series of watch lists for some…
Read More

Watch list: How these Hockey East upperclassmen will impact play

New England Hockey Journal's NCAA preview series continues with a quick look at some sophomore and junior players in Hockey East who are prime candidates…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter