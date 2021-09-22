The reigning national champion Minutemen are eager to mount their title defense in 2021-22. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

I was chatting with Jared DeMichiel, the UMass associate head coach, while watching a midget game recently at Mount St. Charles.

It was the day after the NFL’s Thursday night season opener featuring the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I asked him if he’d watched Tom Brady and company.

No, he replied. He’d spent the evening going over video of that day’s practice.

“We have 10 new players. We have to make sure we’re ready,’’ he said.

So it goes for the defending national champions. (Yes, it’s still a bit jarring to type those last three words).