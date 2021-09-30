Jonny Evans led Hockey East in regular-season scoring last season with 14-14–28 in 22 games.(UConn Athletics)

It’s all well and good to recruit studs who turn pro after a year or two, but solid, four-year players are the foundation on which many successful college hockey programs are built.

Right winger Jonny Evans is just such a player for UConn.

After good freshman and sophomore years, Evans exploded last season, leading Hockey East in regular-season scoring with 14-14-28 in 22 games. He earned first-team All-Hockey East and second-team All-American honors and was a finalist for Hockey East player of the year.

And now he’s back for his senior year.