New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: How Hockey East is preparing for 2021-22

By

Steve Metcalf reflects on the state of Hockey East heading into the 2021-22 season, his second as league commissioner.

We all know COVID-19 made a mess of the 2020-21 Hockey East season. But, to borrow a line from noted scribe Bill Shakespeare, all’s well that ends well.

Under first-year commissioner Steve Metcalf, Hockey East in fits and starts slogged through the regular season and postseason tournament, before ending on the highest of high notes when UMass rolled to its first NCAA title with a dominating win over the NCHC’s St. Cloud State.

“To crown the season on the men’s side with a national championship and on the women’s side with a national championship game that went to overtime (Northeastern losing to Wisconsin), those are obviously two metrics that say you’ve had some success. At the end of the year, I’d have to say it was a pretty good year,’’ he said.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bobby Trivigno

Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in Hockey East?

College hockey season will be back before we know it, and New England Hockey Journal brings you a preview series of watch lists for some…
Read More
Marc McLaughlin

BC captain Marc McLaughlin amped for senior season

Marc McLaughlin knows a thing or two about leadership. He was a captain of his Cedar Rapids team in the United States Hockey League. He…
Read More
Casey Dornbach

Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in the ECAC?

After taking a closer look at some seniors in the Hockey East, we turn our focus to the ECAC, which returns all teams to action…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter