After a 32-year NHL career, Dover, N.H., native Brian Murphy takes the reins as Hockey East supervisor of officials. (Getty Images)

Brian Murphy is approaching his new job as Hockey East supervisor of officials the same way he did when he worked as an NHL linesman.

“My relationships with coaches and players is what got me through 32 years in the NHL. I don’t think it’s going to be any different here,’’ Murphy said on Tuesday.

“It’s being honest with them. They may not like the answers they’re going to hear, but they’re going to hear a consistent message.’’