Bobby Trivigno had three points in UMass' semifinal win vs. Providence. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

After watching some very entertaining hockey in the Big Ten and NCHC tournaments earlier this week, I wondered if Hockey East could match it.

Hell, yes! was the resounding answer.

UMass Lowell’s wild, stunning comeback win over top seed Boston College, 6-5, after 92 minutes of hockey on Wednesday was a classic, the game of the season (so far). It was an exhilarating display of postseason college hockey.