Jay O’Brien joins BU after playing 2018-19 at Providence then in the BCHL. (Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics)

Heading into his first season at Boston University after transferring from Providence College, Jay O’Brien admits to having a chip on his shoulder.

He has something to prove in his return to Hockey East after a disappointing, injury-marred freshman year at PC in 2018-19.

He is determined to live up to the promise he showed as a prep school superstar at Thayer Academy and first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018.