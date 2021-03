BC's Spencer Knight was named Hockey East Player of the Year on Tuesday. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

It’s not exactly a surprise that Boston College, UMass, Providence College and UMass Lowell will battle it out in the Hockey East semifinals on Wednesday.

If you are surprised, then maybe you paid no attention when the annual preseason coaches’ poll was released in November.

The top four in the poll were Boston College, UMass, PC and Lowell. Guess the coaches know what they’re talking about.