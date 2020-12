Defenseman Jordan Harris plays a key role on the Huskies' top power-play unit. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics)

Northeastern has played only two games, but the word is out: Stay out of the penalty box against the Huskies.

If you don’t, they can make you pay.

Northeastern carved up Merrimack last weekend for six power-play goals in 14 opportunities, going four for eight in Saturday’s 8-1 home win and two for six in a 6-3 road victory on Sunday.