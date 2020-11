Team USA celebrates its last world juniors gold, with a 2017 shootout win against Team Canada in Montreal. (Getty Images)

If anyone appreciates what the World Junior Championship means to Canadians, it’s Jim Madigan.

The Northeastern coach grew up in Montreal and has followed the tournament from its start in the 1970s.

“I remember watching the very first one as a kid. I understand the importance of it. The nation gets behind it. It’s the lead story nationally,’’ he said.