New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: BU’s Drew Commesso savoring his second chance

By

Drew Commesso
Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) is one of four goalies headed to the USA Hockey training camp. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

No one is more appreciative of a second chance to represent the United States at the World Junior Championship than Drew Commesso.

The Boston University goaltender’s first opportunity never got off the ground a year ago when some of his Terrier teammates tested positive for Covid just before the opening of the U.S. camp in Michigan.

Commesso didn’t have Covid, but he and teammates Alex Vlasic and Robert Mastrosimone had had close contact with those who’d tested positive, so as a precaution all three were uninvited from camp by USA Hockey at the last minute.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Devon Levi

College Confidential: Devon Levi carrying ‘banged up’ Northeastern

Five shutouts in 16 starts. A .950 save percentage and 1.43 goals-against average. The most saves in the nation with 433. An 11-4-1 record. Northeastern…
Read More
Ryan Tverberg

College Confidential: UConn’s Ryan Tverberg making a name for himself

Six weeks into the season, Ryan Tverberg of the University of Connecticut is making a name for himself. Coming into the year, it’s not a…
Read More
Scott Morrow

College Confidential: Scott Morrow taking Hockey East by storm

Steve Morrow knew his way around the defensive zone when he played for the University of New Hampshire from 1988 to 1991. He didn’t have…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter