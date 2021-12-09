Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) is one of four goalies headed to the USA Hockey training camp. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

No one is more appreciative of a second chance to represent the United States at the World Junior Championship than Drew Commesso.

The Boston University goaltender’s first opportunity never got off the ground a year ago when some of his Terrier teammates tested positive for Covid just before the opening of the U.S. camp in Michigan.

Commesso didn’t have Covid, but he and teammates Alex Vlasic and Robert Mastrosimone had had close contact with those who’d tested positive, so as a precaution all three were uninvited from camp by USA Hockey at the last minute.