College Confidential: Alaska transfer Max Newton thriving at Merrimack

Max Newton’s hockey journey has taken him all over the map. (Photo by Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

Merrimack captain Max Newton isn’t the biggest or fastest player on his team. He doesn’t have the hardest shot. But there’s no question he’s the type of center that coaches love.

“He doesn’t have a single explosive physical trait,’’ says Warrior coach Scott Borek. “He’s just got a really high IQ, plays very well without the puck as well as with the puck. There’s not a single thing that he does that distinguishes him physically, but as a guy you want on the rink in every situation, he’s the perfect player.’’

Newton’s hockey journey has taken him all over the map: From British Columbia to Alaska and now to North Andover.