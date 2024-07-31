New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
NCAA Commitments

College coaches give advice to Aug. 1 recruiting prospects

Avatar photo
By

Kolin Sisson committed to Providence on Aug. 1 of last season. (James Hibbard/USA Hockey)

For many hockey prospects around New England, the United States and the world, Aug. 1 is a day circled on the calendar.

It's the first day Division 1 men's college hockey programs can verbally offer scholarships to rising juniors in high school. Various high-end players will be faced with tough choices on Aug. 1 and in the days and weeks after. It's a tough time — where does a 16-year-old want to play college hockey when they're 19 and 20? What will they want? What kind of person will they be?

But it's also a stressful day for those who don't get calls. They're seeing other players' commitment posts on Instagram and X, wondering when their phone will finally ring.

We talked with various Division 1 college hockey coaches who offered advice for both situations. They opened up about what players with offers should do and the road ahead for those who don't get any calls.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College coaches give advice to Aug. 1 recruiting prospects

For many hockey prospects around New England, the United States and the world, Aug. 1 is a day circled on the calendar. It's the first…
Read More

Two New Englanders make U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup team

When the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gets underway Aug. 5-10, two locals and others with connections to New England will be suited up in Red, White…
Read More

12 defensemen, goalies to watch in college recruiting window on Aug. 1

We've already taken a look at the forwards. Now it's time to look at the defensemen and the goalies to watch for Aug. 1. The…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter