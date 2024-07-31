College coaches give advice to Aug. 1 recruiting prospects

Kolin Sisson committed to Providence on Aug. 1 of last season. (James Hibbard/USA Hockey)

For many hockey prospects around New England, the United States and the world, Aug. 1 is a day circled on the calendar.

It's the first day Division 1 men's college hockey programs can verbally offer scholarships to rising juniors in high school. Various high-end players will be faced with tough choices on Aug. 1 and in the days and weeks after. It's a tough time — where does a 16-year-old want to play college hockey when they're 19 and 20? What will they want? What kind of person will they be?

But it's also a stressful day for those who don't get calls. They're seeing other players' commitment posts on Instagram and X, wondering when their phone will finally ring.

We talked with various Division 1 college hockey coaches who offered advice for both situations. They opened up about what players with offers should do and the road ahead for those who don't get any calls.