New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

How Cole Eiserman became a top 2024 NHL Draft prospect

'He’s turned heads everywhere he’s been'

Avatar photo
By

Cole Eiserman
Cole Eiserman is a top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Nick Fohr is in his 12th season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. This is his first season as head coach. He patrols the bench for the U-17 team.

The 45-year-old has had a front-row seat to some of the United States’ best young talent. Early on, there was Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford, Mass.), Dylan Larkin and Auston Matthews. More recently there was Jack Hughes, Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras.

This season has provided Fohr with something he’s never witnessed before.

Through 41 games, leading his squad in goals (40) and points (69) is Cole Eiserman, a 16-year-old from Newburyport, Mass.

“His release is like nothing I’ve seen before,” Fohr said of Eiserman’s shot.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cole Eiserman

How Cole Eiserman became a top 2024 NHL Draft prospect

Nick Fohr is in his 12th season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. This is his first season as head coach. He patrols the…
Read More

Elite 8 forecast: Who will make the prep school hockey playoff field?

Every year, only eight teams get a slot in the most coveted prep tournament: the Elite 8. The best part? A lot more than just…
Read More

‘The sky is the limit’: What’s Berkshire’s future under new head coach Kevin Czepiel?

There is no doubt that Northfield Mount Hermon has a special place in Kevin Czepiel’s heart. The Holyoke, Mass., native spent three seasons playing there,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter