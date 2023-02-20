Cole Eiserman is a top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Nick Fohr is in his 12th season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. This is his first season as head coach. He patrols the bench for the U-17 team.

The 45-year-old has had a front-row seat to some of the United States’ best young talent. Early on, there was Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford, Mass.), Dylan Larkin and Auston Matthews. More recently there was Jack Hughes, Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras.

This season has provided Fohr with something he’s never witnessed before.

Through 41 games, leading his squad in goals (40) and points (69) is Cole Eiserman, a 16-year-old from Newburyport, Mass.

“His release is like nothing I’ve seen before,” Fohr said of Eiserman’s shot.